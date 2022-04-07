CORUNNA — The driver of a 2000 Buick RLS fled the scene after a two-vehicle crash just after 8 a.m. Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
The crash — which remains under investigation, police said — was reported at 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 6 and C.R. 19.
Police said Alan Northrup, 60, of Ashley, was driving a 2000 Ford F-350 west on U.S. 6. The driver of the Buick, which was traveling north on C.R. 19, failed to yield at the intersection and struck the driver’s side door of the Northrup vehicle.
Police said Northrup was not injured in the crash.
The Buick caught fire and the driver of that vehicle left the scene. Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police and the Corunna Fire Department.
