The DeKalb High Baron Brigade took first place in the bands division at the DeKalb County Grand Finale Parade.

AUBURN — The 2021 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade saw over 90 entries on Saturday.

Residents from around northeast Indiana lined the parade route to enjoy the parade.

Awards were handed out in nine categories Saturday evening. Those awards included:

Clubs & Organizations

1.) DeKalb County ATV Club, 2.) DeKalb Football Boosters, 3.) Eastside FFA

Bands

1.) DeKalb High School Baron Brigade, 2.) Eastside High School Marching Band, 3.) Auburn Community Band

Commercial

1.) NE Group Realty, 2.) Global Archery, 3.) International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame

Decorated Cars/Floats

1.) Canine Haven Rescue, 2.) Auburn Parks & Recreation, 3.) HOPE Center of Northeast Indiana

Novelty

1.) CC Banks Production, 2.) Elite Martial Arts, 3.) Jeff Auto motor shed

Outstanding Other

1.) Redline Motor Club

Antique

1.) Farmers & Merchant State Bank, 2.) Joann Shortz, 3.) DeKalb County Republicans

Religious Group

1.) Yoder Family, 2.) Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, 3.) Lakewood Park Christian School

Variety

1.) The Dance Studio

Equestrian

1.) Ken Dale, 2.) Alliance Industries

