AUBURN — The 2021 DeKalb County Free Fall Fair Grand Finale Parade saw over 90 entries on Saturday.
Residents from around northeast Indiana lined the parade route to enjoy the parade.
Awards were handed out in nine categories Saturday evening. Those awards included:
Clubs & Organizations
1.) DeKalb County ATV Club, 2.) DeKalb Football Boosters, 3.) Eastside FFA
Bands
1.) DeKalb High School Baron Brigade, 2.) Eastside High School Marching Band, 3.) Auburn Community Band
Commercial
1.) NE Group Realty, 2.) Global Archery, 3.) International Monster Truck Museum and Hall of Fame
Decorated Cars/Floats
1.) Canine Haven Rescue, 2.) Auburn Parks & Recreation, 3.) HOPE Center of Northeast Indiana
Novelty
1.) CC Banks Production, 2.) Elite Martial Arts, 3.) Jeff Auto motor shed
Outstanding Other
1.) Redline Motor Club
Antique
1.) Farmers & Merchant State Bank, 2.) Joann Shortz, 3.) DeKalb County Republicans
Religious Group
1.) Yoder Family, 2.) Hearten House Gospel Rescue Mission, 3.) Lakewood Park Christian School
Variety
1.) The Dance Studio
Equestrian
1.) Ken Dale, 2.) Alliance Industries
