LaOtto sewer board to hold special meeting
LAOTTO — The LaOtto Regional Sewer District Board will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday.
The meeting will take place at the LaOtto Fire Department, 11595 East, S.R. 205.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss and take official action regarding an ordinance increasing the rates and charges for maintenance, operation, debt service requirements and to provide funds for the necessary replacement and improvements to the wastewater utility.
