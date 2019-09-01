AUBURN — “We’ve got a Cord coming up!”
“Who wants to ride in a Delorean?”
“There’s another space in the rumble seat in Auburn!”
Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival board members Nick Scheumann and Michael Payne shouted out car options for the more than 100 people lined up at the corner of Jackson and 7th streets Saturday afternoon for the festival’s first Ticket to Ride event.
“I just love hearing them yell,” festival director Amber Jackson said, laughing at the excitement of the board members.
More than a dozen car owners volunteered to give free rides in their vehicles, from classics, to BMWs, a vintage International Harvester pickup, muscle cars and a 1966 Dodge van painted like the Scooby Doo Mystery Machine.
Jackson said the idea for the event bloomed in early spring.
“We just want people to fall in love with cars,” she said. “Club members and the community keep hearing the same conversation. People saying ‘those are the car owners.’
“So there’s this disconnect between the people who have cars and the people who don’t have cars. So we really built this as a segue,” Jackson added.
“Look, car guys are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet, and it is just to make this access point, and this bridge, to get people in cars, riding cars, falling in love with cars, you have to keep introducing people into car culture in different capacities. That’s why we have the stage we have. It’s a continuous invitation saying, ‘Come and see our community, come and see our cars,’ we have some really great stuff going on up here,” Jackson said.
Jan Taylor of Auburn never rode in a classic car before, so her ride in the rumble seat of a 1934 Auburn driven by Jim Clyde of Kansas was a special treat. She spent the 15-block ride getting to know more about Clyde and the Auburn he has owned for 31 years. His grandson, now 31, stood in the car as a playpen while Clyde was restoring it. Clyde said he has been in the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club for 36 years. He and his wife drove to Auburn last week and are staying with Oscar Roberts.
Carol Barr of Auburn joined her young grandchildren, Eric, Wayne and Alora, for a ride in Ty Bennett’s Scooby Doo Mystery Machine. Bennett, of Fort Wayne, said he and his daughters helped redo the van. The children waved with excitement as the van drove down Jackson Street along the tour route.
Other vehicles included a 1929 Cord L-29 and 1931 Cord L-29, 1932 Model J Duesenberg.
A similar event was held on Father’s Day outside the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. Jackson said the festival and museum boards share many of the same members, and they knew the festival planned to build this event for the Labor Day weekend.
“Joyce Hefty was good enough to sponsor this event,” she added. One of the stops along the day was at Hefty’s insurance office at the corner of Indiana Avenue and 7th Street, where a professional photographer captured the moment for the riders.
Looking at the long line forming along the curb, Jackson was pleased with the crowd it drew.
“It’s a first-year event, and a lot of people don’t know about it,” said Jackson. “I feel like people are pretty content with this.” Chances are pretty good, she said, it will return again next year.
The rides were offered at no charge, but donations were accepted to benefit the ACD Festival.
