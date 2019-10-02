GARRETT — Beacon Credit Union will host a Princess Pancake Brunch fundraiser Sunday, Nov. 10, at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St. Times will be 12:30-2 p.m. and 2-3:30 p.m.
Tickets cost $8 for children and $5 for adults and are available at Beacon’s Garrett branch, 1114 S. Randolph St. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Riley Children’s Foundation.
