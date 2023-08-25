Local police officers make two arrests
AUBURN — Local police made three arrests Aug. 23, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Updated: August 25, 2023 @ 9:35 am
Spencer Bemis, 40, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging Addiction Treatment Court violation (habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor).
Kelly Spallinger, 41, of the 1000 block Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdmeanor.
