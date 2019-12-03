AUBURN — A man wearing a Santa hat and carrying a television set was not delivering a Christmas present, according to Auburn Police.
Police received a call Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. from the 700 block of North Van Buren Street, reporting that a possibly intoxicated man carrying a television was walking around in the area, wearing a Santa Claus-style hat.
An officer arrived and found the man behind a residence in the 600 block of Douglas Street. The man was barefoot and his feet were muddy. A Santa Claus hat was on the steps at the residence where he had been sitting, according to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Police said an interview determined the man was intoxicated and had entered a residence by opening a window, then stole a television from the residence.
Officers arrested Isaiah Howard, 24, of Berea, Kentucky, on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; residential entry, a Level 6 felony; and burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Officers remained in the area and began searching for the television. They found it behind a residence in the 400 block of North Street. A pair of black-and-white Nike sandals were found in the area, police said.
Officers located the owner of the television, who told police she had just returned home and found her television was missing. Her son had found the window to the living room was open. It had been closed before the woman left the home, the affidavit said. Police also asked the owner of the television about a Santa Claus-style hat, and she said she was missing one that was consistent with the one found near Howard, the affidavit said.
During an interview at the DeKalb County Jail, Howard said he had been walking around, checking on sheds and windows to residences due to a storm and high winds. Police showed Howard the sandals, and he said they were his. Howard admitted he had entered a residence in the 600 block of North Van Buren Street by pushing open a window, and he admitted taking the television and leaving with it in his possession, the affidavit said.
He was held at the jail for $10,500 bail.
