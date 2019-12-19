AUBURN — City employees and citizens converged on City Hall at midday Thursday to say thanks to Auburn’s Mayor Norman Yoder, who retires Dec. 31 after 20 years in office.
“I think the entire city’s going to miss him. He’s been a good leader,” said Chief of Police Martin D. McCoy.
The staff staged a reception for Yoder in the Council Chambers, which the council named in Yoder’s honor Tuesday night.
“He’s accomplished a lot as mayor. He’s got quite a legacy — it’s unbelievable, really,” said Danny McAfee, who served on the Board of Public Works and Safety for 20 years after Yoder appointed him in 2000.
Yoder kept McAfee in suspense about the name of his other appointment to serve on the board. It turned out to be the late Jack Randinelli.
“The other thing he didn’t tell me was it was going to be a 20-year commitment,” McAfee said with a laugh.
“He’s been easy to work for,” McAfee added about Yoder. “He’s accomplished a lot as mayor. He’s got quite a legacy — it’s unbelievable, really.”
McAfee cited the creation of Auburn Essential Services, the city’s internet and video service, and completing a massive stormwater project required by the Environmental Protection Agency among Yoder’s top achievements.
Yoder also appointed McCoy as police chief when the mayor took office in 2000.
“It’s been an honor to work with him for 20 years,” McCoy said Thursday. “I couldn’t have asked for a better boss. He’s been supportive, he’s helped me, he’s mentored me. We’ve established a friendship over the 20 years.”
McCoy said he will miss his conversations with Yoder about basketball and politics. McCoy favors Indiana University’s team, while Yoder is a devoted fan of his alma mater, Purdue.
“We had a really good relationship … a great partnership — mutual trust, mutual respect,” said Patricia Miller, Auburn’s clerk-treasurer for the past 16 years.
“My door was always open if he had anything to talk about,” Miller said about Yoder. “We didn’t agree on everything, but we were never at odds. I’ll be sad when he doesn’t walk through the door.”
Yoder selected Michael VanZile as Auburn’s fire chief in 2005.
“I never really realized how hard Norm Yoder worked for the city of Auburn until you get into that inner circle and become a department head. And then, I saw him, every day, work hard for the city. And that surprised me, because I didn’t think he did that,” VanZile said Thursday.
“That’s the biggest thing I’ve learned watching him, because every day he worked for the city. I’ve always admired that, and I’ve always liked his leadership,” VanZile added. “I’ve just made up my mind that I’m going to work hard every day like he did, and be the fire chief that I think God made me to be.”
Even before he became mayor, Yoder’s work ethic impressed Janelle Graber, director of Auburn’s Eckhart Public Library.
Yoder served on the library’s board of trustees during the 1990s. Graber said he was part of a hard-working building committee that oversaw a 1996 expansion of the library
The following year, the library board took on a renovation of the historic fountain in the park outside the library building.
“I vividly recall the mayor, at the end of a long workday, out with a jackhammer working on the fountain to help us restore it,” Graber said Thursday. “He came in, night after night. … He was tired at the end of the day, but he would come after his work … and it was really something to watch him in action.”
“One thing I learned very early on is that work is very important to Norm,” said his wife, Peg Yoder. “He enjoys doing what he’s always gotten involved in.”
Mrs. Yoder recalled how the couple built Auburn’s Skatin’ Station roller rink, together with Norm’s family, in “a labor of love.”
“Being the engineer, he did all the design, and we built that ourselves,” she said.
As mayor, she said, “His love for the city is amazing.”
She recalled how when the couple were first dating, Norm once came to her home in Kendallville unannounced, then chatted with her mother all evening, waiting for Peg to return home.
The couple will mark 48 years of marriage next month.
“He’s my best friend,” Peg Yoder said.
