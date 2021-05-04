The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting two special virtual programs in May.
On Friday, May 14, at noon there will be a Dementia Conversations program where those attending will learn about three of the most difficult conversations families face after a dementia diagnosis — conversations about doctor visits, driving and legal and financial planning. The program will feature tips from experts as well as stories from families about how they navigated these topics during their own journeys with dementia.
“For many people who are affected by dementia, hearing from others who are going through the same journey helps them to feel less alone,” said Stephanie Laskey, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter program director. “This program is a great opportunity to learn about what works — and what doesn’t — from those who have experienced these difficult conversations firsthand.”
On Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. there will be a program designed specifically for residents of independent living communities and their loved ones. Those attending will learn about dementia risk factors, the stages of the disease, the latest research and treatments that can help alleviate some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s and dementia.
“Independent living communities offer a number of benefits that help reduce the risk of cognitive decline, such as social interaction and activities that encourage regular exercise, but it is important that residents have an understanding of Alzheimer’s and dementia and the resources available to them if they do start to show signs and symptoms of the disease,” said Laskey.
Registration for these special programs is free. For more information, go to alz.org/Indiana/helping_you and click on “join a virtual education program” or call the Alzheimer’s Association helpline at (800) 272-3900.
