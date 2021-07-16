AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has announced Zach Lightner is its new board president.
Lightner has served on the organization’s design committee as well as several boards across DeKalb County.
“Zach is in a great position to carry the momentum of AMS from our previous president, Eldon Byler,” said AMS Executive Director Ann Finchum.
Lightner, a Fort Wayne native, lives in Auburn with his wife, Kristin, and their three children. He graduated from Purdue University with a business management degree and earned his law degree from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law in Indianapolis. He is an attorney at Lightner Law Firm in downtown Auburn.
Lightner is a member of the Lions Club, YMCA of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County, DeKalb Republican Central Committee, Indiana State Bar Board of Governors and Indiana State Bar House of Delegates.
Auburn Main Street board is composed of local people with a common interest. Each board member can serve two terms. Current board members are: Eldon Byler, Amy Schweitzer, Lightner, Nora Schwartz, Mike Littlejohn, LaDonna Felke, Amber Caccamo, Jama Smith, Lucas Straw, Tyler Wolfe and Natalie DeWitt. AMS has four sub-committees with more than 50 volunteers who are generous with their time and dedication.
The mission of Auburn Main Street is to collaborate with the community to promote, advance, and preserve a vibrant downtown — rich in character and engaging for all.
