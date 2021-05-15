GARRETT — “Requiems of the Divine: Contemporary Spiritual Works by Art Cislo, Jon Detweiler, Justin Johnson and Mark Ober” features artists who are inspired by spirituality and who incorporate their personal faith into their work.
Opening night for their exhibit will be Friday from, 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St.
Cislo is a printmaker, draughtsman and sculptor who illustrates narratives from both the Old and New Testament in a contemporary way. He will be showing new hand-colored woodcuts.
Detweiler is also a printmaker who manipulates multiple processes to create images that meld his interest in nature and the spiritual. He will be displaying large-scale mixed-media collagraphs.
Johnson is a mixed-media artist who blends collage, drawing and painting to illustrate his faith abstractly.
Ober, an art teacher at Garrett High School for more than 40 years, incorporates his own faith and spirituality into his works in painting, sculpture, drawing and ceramics. He approaches his work in a variety of ways from representationalism to abstraction.
Ober is retiring this spring, so this will be one of the last opportunities to view a body of his works together and be able to purchase them for a collection. All of his works will be on sale at special reduced pricing.
In addition, Ober will be donating 90% of the proceeds to the arts by donating to the Nevada Project, which he and his son are sponsoring in Nevada. The project will be set up as a retreat for artists and/or art discipline for specific groups to attend workshops, listen to and work with prominent artists, and otherwise be able to “step off the grid” for a while to decompress, reflect, and enjoy uninhibited creative energy.
The Garrett exhibition runs through June 20. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. All other hours are by appointment by calling 704-5400.
For more information, visit garrettmuseumofart.org or Garrett Museum of Art on Facebook.
