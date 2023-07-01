GARRETT — A compensation package for non-certified employees holding a 5% across-the-board increase was approved by the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday.
Substitute teachers will also see pay hikes, with non-certified instructors’ daily rate increasing from $90 to $100 per day, and certified instructors to receive $110 per day, up from $95. These increases are in effect for the 2023-2024 school year.
Armstrong named assistant GMS principal
Kimberly Armstrong was approved by the board as middle school assistant principal. Her resignation as middle school reading instructor and high school assistant girls basketball coach were also accepted.
Other personnel changes include the hiring of high school social studies instructor Joseph Foster, high school Spanish instructor Lorena Miramontes and high school math instructor Jason Buchs. Middle school instructors hired include Chelsey Smith, special education and Lindsay Haynes, eighth-grade writing. Elementary teachers approved include Hannah Hyde and Megan York. Also approved were Donald Chisholm as food service materials handler and Troy Beltz-Webber as custodian.
The board recognized the retirement of Jerry Custer as high school instructional assistant and Billy Pogue as district asset/operations control manager.
Resignations were accepted for Joshua Dakin as middle school social studies teacher and Michelle Atkinson as mental health counselor at J.E. Ober Elementary.
The board approved separation of service of Abbigale Garrison as custodian, Megan Behn as high school instructional assistant and Michelle Fox as elementary instructional assistant; and the cancellation of teaching contract of elementary instructor Robin Young, effective May 30.
High school coaches approved include Tanner Burns and Ron Shewman as assistant football coaches; Terry Exford as volunteer assistant boys soccer coach and Kayleigh Treesh as assistant girls basketball coach. The board approved the resignation of Tim Herdegan as middle school cross country coach and the hiring of Ashton Castator as head boys soccer coach.
Four high school coach resignations were accepted: Avery Morrison as assistant girls soccer coach, Julie DePew as girls head golf coach and girls head softball coach, and Josh Dakin as assistant boys baseball coach and assistant softball coach.
Two memorandums of understanding were approved, one with Head Start Brightpoint and the other an annual service agreement for collaboration with the Bowen Center.
“This MOU allows Brightpoint to service our students, and specifically this target population of ages 3-5 years. It has an Early Head Start component, as well,” said Superintendent Tonya Weaver.
A one-year extension of a lease agreement was also approved for Head Start Brightpoint for school district properties at 504 and 510 South Second Street.
In other action, the board approved:
• Renewal of performance bonds;
• Bonding of deputy treasurer Beth Craighead-Folzenlogel;
• The appointment of instructor Susan Evertts to the Garrett Public Library board;
• The addition of one day to the Japanese field trip for travel convenience; and
• The 2023-2024 school engagement plan.
Also approved was a technology buyback to sell back out-of-service iPads, laptops and other devices used by the district to Second Life Mac for an estimated $20,215.
Grants and donations were also approved, including $200,000 from The Dekko Foundation and $1,000 from Arc Solutions for the Career Development Program.
Band director Josh Hettinger shared the program’s success this year in achieving the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the high school’s marching band, concert band, solo and ensemble and jazz programs.
High school principal Matt Smith shared summer school is ending this week with classes mostly focusing on math and English recovery with other courses available online.
The school’s Career Development Program is moving forward in offering an agra-focused program and new CDP program is being equipped in the middle school, the board heard.
A card of thanks was shared from the family of Master Trooper James Bailey for the school’s assistance in the memorial service held in the school gym last spring.
