Library book, media sale is Saturday
AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will hold a book and media sale Saturday.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the first hour, 9-10 a.m., being open only for members of library Friends members. Friends memberships will be available at the door.
Books will be priced at $1 for hardcovers and 50 cents for paperbacks. All proceeds go toward funding the programming and services of the library.
