GARRETT — Members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa gathered Tuesday, at T&R Junction Restaurant in Garrett for a summer meeting. The meal, served family style, was coupled with the theme of “Loyalty.” Kathy Mettert, Stella Otterstedt and Emily Drayna were hostesses.
Mettert led the opening, and conducted a short business meeting. Members voted to change the time of the December meeting from noon to evening. Province Convention will be held on Sept. 11 in Anderson, and Mettert and Otterstedt will represent the chapter.
Correspondence was reviewed, and cheer cards were signed for Bev Ellert and Rita Collins. Members were encouraged to enjoy DABA’s summer art project before the September auction. Mettert and Drayna were installed to serve as president and vice president for the next term.
Mettert led a program about loyalty. She shared famous quotations that express that virtue and discussed loyalty in relation to the chapter’s goals. Each member received a skeleton key and bookmark that expresses the year’s theme of “a key” that unlocks doors of the past, steps into the future, and creates opportunities.
Otterstedt, Mary Smaltz and Sherry Littlejohn won the door prizes, which were bracelets designating Tri Kappa’s founding in 1901. The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at Eckhart Public Library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.