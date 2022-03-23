BUTLER — After 32 years in education, Eastside Junior-Senior High School Principal Larry Yoder is calling it a career.
Yoder, who has been with the school system since 2002, announced his retirement during Monday night’s DeKalb County Eastern Community School District school board meeting.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my career as an educator,” Yoder said in an email conversation on Wednesday. “I have spent years pouring my life into educating, guiding, mentoring and serving students.”
And the one thing he will miss upon retirement is, “without a doubt, I will miss the kids the most.”
Yoder’s retirement will be effective June 30. At that time, Assistant Principal Orie Foster will be taking the helm and has been promoted to the position of principal. Foster has been with the district since the 2016-17 school year, first serving as a teacher.
In accepting Yoder’s retirement, Superintendent Dr. Shane Conwell thanked Yoder for his years of dedicated service.
An Eastside graduate, Yoder began his career in education in 1989 as a high school math teacher at Woodlan High School. While at Woodlan, he coached baseball for eight years before obtaining his administrative license in 2001 when he moved to Churubusco High School to take the role as an assistant principal. Yoder served as assistant principal at Churubusco for one semester before accepting an assistant principal job at DeKalb Eastern. He was appointed principal midway through the 2007 school year.
The one piece of advice he would leave to Foster is the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “The secret in education lies in respecting the student.”
Respect is something that Yoder said he was taught as a young child, thanks to his mom and dad. He said they taught him to work hard, treat others with respect and live a simple life with a servant’s heart.
“Through my years as an educator, I have done my best to pass these principles along through my actions and interactions,” he said. “I sincerely thank the Eastside community for allowing me to serve as the Eastside principal, and I wish the best for Eastside in the coming years. Blazer Pride!!”
Conwell said the district will begin the search for a new assistant principal this week.
During the meeting, the board also accepted the retirement of Lois Varvares, who has taught English with the district since 1991. Her retirement is effective at the end of the school year.
Conwell also thanked Varvares for her years of service with the district.
Fellow English teacher Jeremy Flick’s resignation was approved during the meeting. His resignation was effective Feb. 18.
The only other personnel issue was the approval of the resignation of Teresa Westrick, an aide with the district.
The school district became the last school district in the county to join the fight to combat E-cigarettes, as DeKalb Central and Garrett-Keyser-Butler school districts joined litigation against the products earlier this year.
The litigation fights manufacturers, distributors and sellers of electronic cigarettes and vaping products. Joining the litigation comes at no cost, win or lose to the district.
To close the meeting, the board accepted donations totaling over $100,000.
The Eastside High School Leading Excellence in Technical Education program received a grant for $40,000 toward student opportunities in industrial technologies and maintenance. The grant will help to further expand career and technical education opportunities for the district.
The board also approved $68,912.52 in products received from Bennington Marine, which benefit the Impact Institute’s marine program. Those donations included: two 2014 Yamaha 300hp outboard units, a Yamaha 425hp lower unit, Mercury 300hp lower unit and Volvo Penta sterndrive unit.
