AUBURN — The excitement at Worldwide Auctioneers is revving up as more than 300 automobiles are ready to cross the auction block this weekend, continuing a longtime Auburn tradition.
“We are poised to have a good show,” said John Kruse, principal and auctioneer at Worldwide Auctioneers. “We just don’t know what to expect.”
Kruse said the planning for this year’s expanded three-day auction began in January with the announcement from RM Auction that its auction would no longer be held over Labor Day weekend.
“I never thought we would be the only auction in town,” he said.
He said in a post-pandemic world people are looking for a destination.
“Today destinations are so much more important than what they were,” Kruse said. “Auburn is a place where car collectors want to come.”
Over the three-day weekend more than 300 cars from “coast to coast, north and south” will be on the auction block.
“This is the greatest group of cars that has been offered in Auburn over the last 50 years,” Kruse said.
The collection of cars will have something for everyone no matter the collector’s budget.
“It doesn’t matter what you want we have it,” Kruse said.
The auction will include a heavyweight selection of pre-war automobiles, sports cars, classics, race cars and select American muscle cars, including a no-reserve offering of great motorcars from the Rockhound Collection.
One of the highlights of the show will be an ACD certified 1929 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Couple with original engine, body, chassis and firewall, which has never been offered for public sale. The show catalogue lists the Duesenberg as one of the most authentic Duesenbergs in existence.
Also crossing the block will be a 1958 Ferrari 250 GT LWD Berlinetta, 2004 Ford GT Prototype, 1931 Cadillac Series 452 V-16 Special Dual Cowl Phaeton, a 1935 Auburn 851 SC Boattail Speedster and a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Restomod among others.
Kruse said Worldwide Auctioneers’ main focus this year is the quality of cars being offered.
“We are focused on quality not quantity,” he said. “We want people to think of the auction as a place that offers good quality cars.”
Each day’s auction will begin with automobile memorabilia. Today’s auction begins at 11 a.m. and runs to 5 p.m. and will feature some 50 cars. More than 100 cars will cross the block on Friday and Saturday with Friday’s auction running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday’s from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday’s auction will feature a special moment for Kruse as his 8-year-old daughter, Goldie, will be selling a 2002 Baja scooter she purchased with her own money.
Kruse said she has been saving her money over the years and felt like this year she was ready to purchase a vehicle to sell at the auction. Goldie’s scooter will be sold during Saturday’s auction.
He said she is hoping to sell something in subsequent years to raise enough money to purchase a vehicle by the time she is 16.
“I think she made a good buy,” he said.
Kruse said Worldwide Auctioneers’ goal is to build the auction into one of the “greatest events in the world.”
More information on the auction can be found at worldwideauctioneers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.