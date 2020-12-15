AUBURN — A driver who caused a triple-fatality crash three months ago on Interstate 69 north of Auburn will not be charged with a crime, DeKalb County Prosecutor Claramary Winebrenner said Tuesday.
On Sept. 16 at 3:18 p.m., James Crager, 70, of Angola drove his semi into a line of traffic that was slowing or stopped for construction. The chain-reaction crash killed William Heil, 65, of Lake James, Angola, and married couple Dale E. Lowe, 81, and Jean E. Lowe, 72, of Charlotte, Michigan.
“All of the evidence in this case confirms that Mr. Crager did not see the stopped and slowed traffic until it was too late. Most other drivers did see this hazard, but inattentiveness alone is not a crime,” Winebrenner said in a news release Tuesday.
While the deaths are tragedies, “The decision to bring criminal charges cannot be based on emotion,” Winebrenner said.
The crash damaged seven vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-69, three miles north of the Auburn exit. Traffic was backed up by bridge construction two miles ahead, just north of U.S. 6.
An Indiana State Police report said Crager’s semi first struck Mr. Heil’s car and pushed it forward into a vehicle in which the Lowes were passengers. The vehicle carrying the Lowes hit a fourth vehicle, then overturned into a steep ditch off the right side of the roadway.
The semi and Mr. Heil’s car continued, with the semi trailer striking a pickup truck. They finally stopped when they hit the rear of a semi trailer. The second semi’s trailer was pushed into a seventh vehicle.
According to the police report, Crager told police he was driving north on 1-69 at approximately 55-60 mph in the right lane and did not notice traffic backing up until it was too late for him to stop. The police report listed “unsafe speed” as the primary factor in the crash.
“Crager failed to slow or take evasive action to avoid the congested traffic, which led to a catastrophic chain of events,” state police said in a news release at the time of the crash.
Five people sustained injuries in the crash, the police report said.
Kyle Coppernoll, 34, of Lansing, Michigan, who was driving the vehicle in which the Lowes died, and his wife and front-seat passenger, Sarah Coppernoll, 30, were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne. Kyle Coppernoll sustained a fracture in his abdomen-pelvis area. Sarah Coppernoll and passenger Layla Coppernoll, 4, complained of pain.
The driver of the fourth vehicle, George Sprow, 83, of Angola, had minor bleeding from his elbow or lower arm. His passenger, Sonya Cramer, 50, of Alvordton, Ohio, had minor bleeding from her leg or foot.
Winebrenner released this statement Tuesday morning:
“The DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the investigation by the Indiana State Police into the multi-vehicle crash that occurred on September 16, 2020, on I-69. Three people died as a result of the collision involving two tractor-trailers, four SUVs, and a pickup truck. The deaths of William Heil, Dale Lowe and Jean Lowe are tragedies, and our heart goes out to their families for their losses.
“The decision to bring criminal charges cannot be based on emotion, but rather on the hard evidence of the wrongfulness of the operator’s conduct. That conduct must be more than just a mistake, or negligence, which is generally handled by a civil suit between the parties. No criminal charges apply in this case.
“The evidence shows that traffic backed up that day due to construction in the northbound lanes of I-69 at the U.S. 6 exit. When the construction site made some changes in the lanes about a half hour before the collision, traffic became congested 2 miles ahead of the construction site. James Crager was not able to stop his tractor-trailer before hitting the vehicle driven by Mr. Heil, which was then pushed into the vehicle in which the Lowes were riding. Ultimately, seven vehicles were involved in the collision, causing additional injuries and property damage.
“All of the evidence in this case confirms that Mr. Crager did not see the stopped and slowed traffic until it was too late. Most other drivers did see this hazard, but inattentiveness alone is not a crime. If he was inattentive because he was consciously doing things most of us would find substantially dangerous, like driving under the influence or while texting, then it would be prosecutable. In this case, there is no evidence to support either theory. Further, no evidence suggests he was traveling over the posted speed, nor that he had knowledge of the conditions that would require a reduced speed. His failure to perceive the traffic congestion may or may not have been negligent, but it was not reckless, which is required for a criminal charge.
“This office believes there is insufficient evidence to prove Mr. Crager committed a crime, and therefore, we cannot proceed.”
Crager also will not face any traffic-violation charges, Winebrenner said. The state police report of the crash did not recommend any traffic charges.
“In a case such as a fatal crash investigation, officers do not normally charge any drivers with any crime(s) initially. The crash investigation gets turned over to the prosecutor’s office for review and determination of criminal charges (if any) to be filed. If the prosecutor declares that no criminal charges will be filed, then that is final,” Sgt. Brian K. Walker, public information officer for Indiana State Police, District 22, said in an email to KPC Media Group.
Marti Heil, widow of William Heil, said in a recent interview that she believed the crash called for criminal charges.
“I’m not trying to be critical,” Mrs. Heil said. “I’m concerned about someone who walks away from killing three people and injuring several others in a devastating accident with no repercussions.
“They were sitting ducks,” Mrs. Heil said about the people killed and injured in the crash. “How can somebody be held blameless? I’m not trying to ruin anybody’s life, but somebody needs to be held accountable.”
