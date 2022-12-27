AUBURN — DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright has been recognized as the 2022 Indiana Election Division Election Administrator of the Year.
Albright, who is just completing her sixth year as clerk, was nominated for the award by her voter registration election deputy, Karen Bishop.
In her nomination, Bishop said that when Albright started her term in 2017, not only was the role new to her, but there also was a new judge and staff in DeKalb Circuit Court.
“She sat with everyone to learn everyone’s job,” Bishop wrote.
Albright administered her first election in 2018 — a year that featured a race for the office of sheriff. Bishop said that was “only breaking her in for the next year,” that included a public question on a DeKalb Central school district proposed building project, a mayoral race, and her first challenge about a candidate’s residency.
Bishop went on to relate how the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and Albright was administering her first presidential election.
“She had some very trying times like we all did. But for her still learning and trying to keep things straight, she did an awesome job. She handled all the changes, kept it all together and ran a great election,” Bishop wrote.
“This is the third clerk I have served and I could not ask for a better one than her,” Bishop said.
Albright will complete her second term as clerk in 2024 and cannot seek a third consecutive term due to term limits.
“At the end of 2024, we will greatly miss her confidence and what pride she has taken in her job as being the clerk and election administrator,” Bishop concluded in her nomination.
Albright said she was shocked to receive the award and credited her staff for the job they do.
“I couldn’t have done it without my great Karen, my staff and my great election board,” Albright said.
“We have really got a good team atmosphere. Everybody jumps in where needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.