FORT WAYNE — Knowledge about the coronavirus is changing quickly, but the need to protect against it will continue.
“We will need to social distance and protect ourselves for a long time to come,” Dena Jacquay, chief community and human resource officer for Parkview Health, said Thursday.
Jacquay spoke in Parkview’s webinar to help the general public cope with the coronavirus, part of its “Roadmap to a Healthy Reopening” series.
The hour-long webinar covered how people can thrive in the midst of a pandemic.
As many people return to work after Indiana’s stay-at-home order, Jacquay said you may be asked to self-monitor for symptoms, stay home if you’re not well, wear a mask and/or gloves, have your temperature checked, clean your own work station or continue to work remotely.
She said 4,500 Parkview Health employees are working from their homes.
When in public, Jacquay said, you may be asked to wear a mask, have your temperature checked, wait in your car before appointment, wait in a line so a store can maintain a safe number of people inside, and pay with a card or phone — not cash.
In any public situation, she said, you can leave if you don’t feel safe or protected. She suggesting sharing feedback with businesses that don’t seem safe.
“There are going to be some great ‘best practices’ that are going to come out of businesses finding what the new normal is and how they’re going to serve you,” Jacquay said.
People should care for themselves in mind, body and spirit, she suggested.
“We know that mental health is absolutely paramount,” she said, and advice is available in blogs at parkview.com.
Jacquay suggested limiting screen time, trying brain activities such as sudoku and puzzles, and using meditation and breathing techniques, with guidance through apps such as Calm.
Dr. Mike Knipp, chief medical officer for Parkview Total Health, endorsed playing games online with friends.
“Masks are like traffic signals — they don’t work optimally unless everyone agrees to use them,” Knipp said.
He added, “Being safe out in public is more than a mask, right now.”
Knipp emphasized washing hands thoroughly before and after eating or interacting with someone.
“Only clean hands should touch food and faces,” he advised.
People should take note of how long cleaners need to be left on surfaces before wiping or using, he said.
When going outside the home, Knipp suggested taking a “ready bag” with cloth masks, a small pack of surface wipes, a few pairs of disposable gloves, a small container of hand sanitizer, a plastic utensil set and methods for cashless transactions.
People should consider the safety or vulnerable residents such as seniors and those with health risks, physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities
“By caring for someone else, you know someone is looking out for you, too,” Knipp said.
Dr. Thomas GiaQuinta said practitioners are seeing children who are more anxious and impulsive than usual.
Children need reassurance and a routine with predictability and structure, he said.
Dr. Jeff Boord, chief safety and quality officer for Parkview Health, explained types of coronavirus testing.
“The access for testing has really improved call your provider for testing,” he said.
People who are feeling ill can call (877) PPG-TODAY or use the online Parkview Symptom Checker at Parkview.com.
Board pointed to an Indiana study released this week that estimates 97% of Hoosiers have not been exposed to the coronavirus yet. He said that shows the importance of continued social distancing and masking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.