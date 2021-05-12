AUBURN — Mediacom Communications on Wednesday announced its participation in the federal government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program designed to help families and individuals struggling to afford internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The EBBP is a temporary program being administered by the Federal Communications Commission. It provides eligible new or current customers with up to $50 off their monthly internet service bills. Program eligibility is defined by the FCC.
“Mediacom’s participation in the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program is one more way we ensure that reliable broadband is available to families and individuals who have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mediacom Senior Vice President Ed Pardini. “In all Mediacom service areas, our team will encourage eligible individuals and families to use this temporary benefit to stay connected to loved ones and to access online education, health care and employment resources.”
Enrollment for EBBP began Wednesday. People interested in the benefit must pre-qualify for the program through the National Verifier. After customers are verified, they may opt into the program by choosing Mediacom as the participating internet service provider. The monthly credit of up to $50 applies only to broadband services.
Information about the EBBP can be found by calling (855) 330-6918 toll-free or online at getemergencybroadband.org, fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit and mediacomcable.com/ebb.
