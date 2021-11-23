AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday adopted an ordinance establishing commissioner and council districts.
The commissioners have been discussing proposed district changes and last week conducted a public hearing. On Monday, commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson voted to approve the redistricting ordinance on all three required readings. Commissioners President William Hartman was absent form Monday’s meeting.
The ordinance will become effective on approval of the Indiana Election Commission.
The current commissioners’ districts divide Union Township into two parts, allowing two residents of the city of Auburn to serve as commissioners.
Under the ordinance, Union Township is broken out into its own district — the central district.
The west district is comprised of Fairfield, Smithfield West, Richland, Keyser 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6, Butler 1 and 2 and Jackson South precincts.
The east district is comprised of Franklin, Grant 1, 2 and 3, Troy, Wilmington 1, 2, 3 and 4, Concord, Newville, Spencer, Stafford, Jackson North, Smithfield East and Smithfield South precincts.
According to the ordinance, the commissioners find the ideal commissioner district would be have a population of 14,422. T and the districts, as outlined, are: west district, 14,861 residents; east district, 14,686 residents; and central district, 13,718 residents.
The ordinance also establishes county council districts.
District 1 is comprised of Jackson North, Jackson South, Concord, Newville, Spencer, Stafford, and Wilmington 1, 2, 3 and 4 precincts.
District 2 is comprised of Fairfield, Smithfield East, Smithfield South, Smithfield West, Franklin, Troy, Grant 1, 2 and 3 and Union 2, 4 and 9 precincts.
District 3 includes Richland, Keyser 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6 and Butler 1 and 2 precincts.
District 4 is made up of Union 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10 and 11 precincts.
The ideal council district would have a population of 10,816 residents. The four districts have populations of: district 1, 11,100; district 2, 10,965; district 3, 10,821; and district 4, 10,379, according to the ordinance.
For the three at-large districts, candidates are voted on by all registered county voters who vote, the ordinance notes.
In other business Monday, the commissioners approved a request from DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright to move early voting from the clerk’s office to the White Room in the DeKalb County Annex permanently.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, laws changed allowing counties to designate where they want early voting to take place, Albright explained.
Abright said early voting was moved to the White Room last year and the public was pleased with the move. Albright noted the public was able to use the annex parking lot when going to vote.
Watson agreed the White Room location is more convenient and “all the way round better.”
Early voting takes place 30 days prior to an election. The commissioners approved using the White Room for early voting 30 days twice a year for the primary and general elections.
The commissioners adopted an ordinance establishing a fund to accept donations that will be used to clean up and maintain a cemetery on the Sunny Meadows county home property. The cemetery will be known as Sunny Meadows Memorial Gardens and will be cleaned up by volunteers.
Sanderson reported repair work on lighting issues at the DeKalb County Community Corrections building are being taken care of.
“They’re on top of it,” Sanderson said of repairs. “I’m glad they’re handling it correctly ... I think this time next week we’ll have them all corrected.”
