AUBURN — City elected officials would receive pay raises of 5% or greater under an ordinance passed on first reading Tuesday by the Auburn Common Council.
The ordinance calls for Mayor Mike Ley to receive a salary of $74,750 in 2021, an increase of 5.3%.
Clerk-Treasurer Patricia Miller would receive $74,100 for her services next year, an increase of 5.1%.
The seven members of the council would be paid $5,538 next year, a 5% increase.
In introducing the salary ordinance for elected officials, Council President Jim Finchum said the raises are in line with the increases for city employees.
A wage and salary ordinance for city workers also passed on first reading. It says city workers can receive raises of up to 5% based on performance. Three weeks ago, Ley said he does not expect every employee to receive the maximum 5%.
“This is not an across-the-board, every employee gets 5%,” Ley said at the Sept. 15 council meeting.
One year ago, the council gave the mayor’s office a raise of 6% for 2020, with a 7.4% increase for the clerk-treasurer and a 3% increase for council members. Ley had not yet been elected mayor at the time.
The overall city operating budget is increasing by 1.9% next year to $18.6 million. It passed on second and final reading Tuesday.
The largest components of the budget include the fire territory fund at $2.7 million, police department at $2.2 million, three funds for streets totaling $2.2 million and the park and recreation fund at $1.1 million.
Major projects included in the 2021 budget are a separation of storm sewers and replacement of water lines on North Union Street, Ley said last month. The city also will extend Lenora Lane from the Holiday Inn to the rear entrance of a new Sterling Senior Living complex under construction on west S.R. 8.
The employee salary scale for 2021 features very broad ranges of pay for job categories. For example, the rates for police and fire command officers range from $1,400 to $2,700 per week.
Councilman Kevin Webb objected to the shift premiums that pay an extra $20 per week for second-shift police officers and $25 per week for third-shift officers. Webb described that as “way underpaid.”
“It looks to me like something we want to highlight next year,” Ley responded.
“I want it talked about early enough next year to get it in the budget,” Webb said.
Webb also said the litigation rate of $110 per hour for City Attorney W. Erik Weber is too low.
“I appreciate you acknowledging that. I’m satisfied with it,“ Weber responded. He said the rate is increasing by $5 per hour.
“It’s essentially half of what my regular rate would be” and is the same as for his other municipal clients, Weber said.
“I look at people here like family,” Weber added.
In addition to the rate for litigation, Weber’s salary as part-time city attorney will be $46,838 in 2021.
Weber then suggested that Auburn council members are underpaid compared to city councils in other communities and the DeKalb County Council. (For 2021, DeKalb County Council members will receive 2% raises to $8,077 per year.)
The council also approved a budget for city utilities in 2021. Its components are: electric utility $45,403,197; Auburn Essential Services $5,232,399; water utility $4,734,550 and water pollution control utility $6,553,825.
