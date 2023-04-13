AUBURN — A Spencerville woman will learn her fate at a July sentencing hearing in connection with abuse of infant twins.
During a final pretrial conference Tuesday in DeKalb Superior Court I, Amanda Allard of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, each constituting a Level 3 felony.
Allard will be sentenced at 10 a.m. July 11.
Allard was arrested in January 2022 and was originally charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; and child exploitation, a Level 5 felony.
The neglect is alleged to have occurred in October 2021. A physician examining the children described the female infant’s injuries as “catastrophic.” A male infant suffered multiple rib fractures.
In January 2022, then-DeKalb County Sheriff Detective Brady Thomas testified that he believed Allard and Billy Burrow, also of the 6900 block of S.R. 1, Spencerville, intended to groom the infants to engage in sexual acts with them and also each other.
Thomas also testified that he was advised by the Department of Child Services that a girl, five months old at the time, was at Riley Hospital for Children with a life-threatening, traumatic brain injury.
Under terms of the plea agreement, the State of Indiana agrees to dismiss the remaining charges against Allard. In addition, the state will refrain from filing homicide charges against Allard when the female toddler dies.
Allard agreed to testify truthfully in all criminal and Department of Child Services proceedings involving Billy Burrow.
The court could determine that if Allard cooperated to the best of her abilities and testified truthfully, she could face a total sentence of 20 years to be executed.
In October 2022, Burrow faced charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury, a Level 1 felony; two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both Level 3 felonies; two counts of conspiracy to commit child molesting, both Level 1 felonies; child exploitation, a Level 5 felony. He also is accused of being a repeat sexual offender.
Burrow's case is set for a jury trial in DeKalb Superior Court I from June 20-24.
