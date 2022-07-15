AUBURN — The old restroom facilities at Eckhart Park will be razed in the near future to make room for new facilities at the park.
The Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety approved a $48,000 contract with Martin-Riley architects-engineers for design work on the project.
Eric Ditmars, superintendent of the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department, said the replacement of the restrooms is part of the park department’s master plan.
“With the future expansion of the park, it will help accommodate those needs,” he said.
Ditmars said the new restroom facility will sit close to the current facility and be constructed on a larger footprint.
The project is scheduled to be completed in 2023.
During the meeting, the board approved bid letting for three construction projects within the city for 2023.
Daryl McConnell, city civil engineer, presented the three projects to the board. They will include a milling and resurfacing project on Center Street from the Metcalf Ditch to 7th Street; a total reconstruction of 13th Street from Main to Cedar streets and reconstruction of 18th Street from Shull to Van Buren streets.
