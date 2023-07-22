Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120, 801 E. Houston St.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, superintendent’s office, 300 E. Washington St., Butler.
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.— Butler Parks and Recreation Board, Hendrickson Park, South Federal Street, Butler.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public also is invited to attend virtually at https://vimeo.com/event/39207.
The agenda includes a facilities improvements recommendation. A closed executive session to discuss personnel will take place immediately following the meeting.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, 1800 N. Indiana Ave.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district, meeting at the Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
6 p.m. — Auburn Tree Commission, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
