Motorcyclist hurt when bike hits deer on interstate

AUBURN — A Garrett man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries after his motorcycle struck a deer on Interstate 69 just before 10 p.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office reported.
Jordan R. Gunion, 24, of Garrett, was transported by ambulance to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment of injuries to his shoulder and right arm.
Police said Gunion was traveling north on I69 at the 325 mile marker when a deer entered the roadway from the right side.
Police said Gunion struck the deer with his 2003 Honda B60 motorcycle. The impact caused Gunion to go off the roadway into the median. Police said Gunion dismounted from the motorcycle, and the bike continued sliding into the median.
The motorcycle was determined to be a total loss.
County police were assisted by Indiana State Police, the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview EMS.
