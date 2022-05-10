AUBURN — It’s not always noticeable, but homelessness and home insecurity does exist in DeKalb County. A local, dedicated group of individuals is doing their part to change this.
A proposed emergency and transitional housing project by Fortify Life & Fortify Home within the City of Auburn cleared its first hurdle at Monday night’s Auburn Board of Zoning and Appeals meeting. The issue was discussed at Tuesday night’s Auburn Plan Commission meeting, where the staff report stated city administration would recommend approval of the project with one condition.
The BZA reversed a recommendation to deny a request to transform a portion of the former Days Inn at 1115 W. 7th St. into temporary housing.
Earlier in the meeting, the division of the lot was approved, allowing Fortify Home to operate its emergency housing out of the back portion of the hotel. The front portion will be torn down for a new retail development that is being proposed.
In his report to the board, City Planner James Cadoret said city administration gives the development an unfavorable recommendation for the location in the city’s commercial district, claiming the temporary housing doesn’t fit with the city’s vision, its Unified Development Ordinance and the Auburn 2040 master plan.
“We do not believe it is similar to anything in the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) … we feel there are components of those (permitted uses) that aren’t met by tonight’s request,” he said. “There are opportunities to locate a facility like this within the city.
“Introducing a use that is currently not permitted (in the UDO) would be counter intuitive to the plan we have created,” Cadoret went on to say. “There are still questions that need to be answered about the project. It is a use that is very unique to itself. We do not feel like this is an appropriate use for the property.”
Cadoret said the temporary housing would be better suited to be located in the city’s M2 District (heavy industry) or M1 District (light industry).
The only other individual to voice a concern over the project during the public hearing was City Attorney Erik Weber.
Weber said one of his biggest concerns from a legal standpoint was safety issues at the property.
“The concept of emergency housing is a good one, no doubt about it,” he said. “My concern from a legal standpoint is the safety and security of the facility.”
Before ending his presentation, Weber stressed the need for “good supervision.”
During a lengthy presentation by Rudi Eidam and Jeremiah Otis, representatives of Fortify Life & Fortify Home, they addressed concerns in the city administration’s report along with sharing more about the program and the success stories it has been seeing.
The nonprofit group has been working with those who need temporary shelter since the middle of December as other community organizations are referring individuals to Fortify Life & Fortify Home representatives.
Since mid-December, the nonprofit has provided emergency shelter for 139 individuals. The nonprofit has been providing funding for those in need to stay at the Auburn Red Roof Inn.
Otis said the linchpin keeping people in poverty is the nationwide housing shortage.
He said there is becoming an increased number of people in the community looking for temporary housing. He highlighted some recent incidents, which included a family sleeping in a car, an elderly woman sleeping in her car and others sleeping in wooded areas within the city.
If the facility clears its next hurdle — the Auburn Plan Commission on Tuesday night — it will receive the go ahead to pursue its project.
The emergency housing will feature 28 separate rooms with outward facing doors for added security to the residents. It will be staffed seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. with security patrols throughout the night.
“Neighbors,” those staying the housing, have to abide by a curfew of 10 p.m. Visitors have to be approved by staff and there is no alcohol or drug use permitted. A video surveillance system will also be installed on the property.
These strict guidelines helped to reassure the project for members of the board as it answered several of their concerns. Eidam also reminded the board that previous administration within the Building and Planning Department had already approved the use of the structure for temporary housing.
“It was approved a year ago by the city,” said Marty Hohler, vice chair of the BZA. “Whatever is going up in the front lot will hide the back lot. These families are desperate for services; they are leaving our community. It makes sense to keep them here around the support services they need.”
She also pointed to the proximity of services within walking distance of the facility including jobs, food, retail establishments, WorkOne and other support services.
“I believe the area is perfect. It is within walking distance to everything,” Hohler said.
Chair Peter Kempf agreed with Hohler’s assessment.
With that, the board voted unanimously to approve the use variance request to provide emergency and intermediate housing.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved the first variance request which granted Fortify Homes relief from the city’s minimum lot frontage on a public-right-of-way.
