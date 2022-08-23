HAMILTON — Parents of students attending Hamilton Community Schools will see a little extra money in their pockets after back to school shopping.
Late last week, Superintendent Anthony Cassel announced on the district’s Facebook page that book fees would be waived for all students in kindergarten through high school for the 2022-23 school year.
“Hamilton Community Schools understands that times are tough right now,” the post said. “The current economic situation can make even the simplest of purchases difficult. We believe in helping our Marine family, therefore we are waiving the textbook and classroom fees for 2022-23.”
Cassel said the discussion on waiving fees developed as the school system looked at purchasing new language arts and math curriculum. Cassel said the administration and school board had already made the decision to not add those costs into class fees for the next six years.
“Being a smaller gives us a significant advantage,” Cassel said.
He said the school district hadn’t made a large change in curriculum for several years, allowing for an excess in the school’s textbook budget. The school system took in around $27,000 in textbook fees during the 2021-22 school year.
“Families are struggling. This is sort of a ‘book fee holiday.’ We can support it financially with no issues,” he said. “We just felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Parents will continue to see a reduction with no fees being assessed for language arts and math materials over the next six years. Cassel said that will remain in place, barring any major issues which would cause the school board and administration to reevaluate the issue.
Although numbers aren’t official for the 2022-23 school year yet, Cassel said the school’s enrollment is somewhere around the 370 mark.
Parents of students attending the district’s preschool program will also see a little extra money in their pockets this year. The school district waived preschool fees for the year.
The district charges $5 a day for preschool or $25 a week for those students who attend five days a week. The district will continue to charge an enrollment fee of $50. Preschool admission is subject to enrollment requirements with first preference given to students who will be attending Hamilton Community Schools.
Cassel said the school district also had an excess of funds available in the preschool budget as teachers salaries are paid for by the district. Going into the third year of the program, the district had between $40,000 and $45,000 in the account.
“For some parents, that $100 a month is a stretch,” Cassel said. “We felt this move was minimally invasive.”
Cassel said the district has been fiscally responsible with it funds over the past several years, which has allowed the district to make several improvements and offer benefits such as free textbooks and fees.
“We are blessed to call each one of our students and their family part of our Marine family! Small Town, Small School, Big Dreams,” Cassel wrote to finish off his Facebook post.
