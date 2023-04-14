Eckhart Public Library to hold Local Author Fair

AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library will be hosting a Local Author Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
This event will offer author panels, meet and greets, book signing opportunities, and workshops. Food trucks will be available for attendees.
This event will showcase 15 local authors writing in different genres and styles. The authors showcased during the Local Author Fair will be:
Erica Anderson-Senter, poetry; Craig Berndt, nonfiction; Gary Bowser, fiction; John Chalmers, nonfiction; A.L. DeLeon, poetry; Steven Faramelli, fiction; Chad Gramling, nonfiction; Lou Ann Homan, children; Nathan Marchand, fiction; Kiaya Martin, children; Alexandria Noll Mayer, children; Barbara Olenyik Morrow, nonfiction; Sophia Nye, fiction; H.R. Shavor, poetry; and Greg Vick, nonfiction.
“We have some amazing and talented writers in our community,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long. “We are excited to bring them together to share their works and writing processes.”
There will be author panels for children’s books, fiction, nonfiction, and poetry. When the authors are not engaged in panels, they will be at their individual tables to answer questions as well as sign and sell their books.
In addition to the local authors, PBS Fort Wayne will be in attendance to offer a Kids Writing Workshop for emerging young writers. Area teens are also encouraged to share poetry at an Open Mic Spectacular. This is in conjunction with the library’s annual Teen Poetry Contest. Teens interested in participating in the Open Mic Spectacular can register online at: tinyurl.com/422openmic.
“The Local Author Fair gives Eckhart library a chance to showcase some of the writing talent in Northeast Indiana. I’m really looking forward to hearing from the author panels,” said programming supervisor Karen Nesius Roeger. “I’m also excited to see what local teen poets will bring to the teen poetry reading and what kids can write with help from Mark Ryan from PBS Fort Wayne. In a community that always shows such love for its library, it is fun to be able to offer this showcase for local talent back to that community.”
The Friends of Eckhart Public Library will also have a book sale that Saturday. A full schedule of the event is as follows:
9 a.m., Friends Book Sale opens.
10 a.m., event begins.
10 a.m., native garden tour.
10:30 a.m., food trucks open.
10:30 a.m., children’s books panel.
11:15 a.m., Shutterfly workshop.
11:25 a.m., fiction panel.
12:15 p.m., kids writing workshop, presented by PBS Fort Wayne.
12:20 p.m., poetry panel.
1 p.m., teen poetry open mic spectacular.
1 p.m., native garden tour.
1:15 p.m., nonfiction panel.
2 p.m., event ends.
3 p.m., Friends Book Sale closes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.