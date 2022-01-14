AUBURN — Visions, dreams and potential future growth opportunities fill the large wooden table inside Mayor Mike Ley’s office off 9th Street inside City Hall.
Even if just a portion of those visions and dreams come to fruition, the future of the City of Auburn is bright.
Mayor Ley took office in January 2020 during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic, which continues to have a grasp on northeast Indiana and the world.
In looking back at 2021 and ahead to 2022, Ley said you must first look back at 2020.
“2020 is like a fog for most people and businesses which lingered into 2021,” Ley said.
He said the pandemic is still on the minds of businesses and investors as they look to make future decisions on growth in northeast Indiana.
Ley said he has been involved in numerous meetings with developers and businesses over the past year.
“There is a lot still on the table and being discussed,” he said heading into 2022, “and new discussions are on the horizon.”
It is those visions, dreams and future growth opportunities that lie on Ley’s table that he shares with developers every time he has the opportunity to meet with them face-to-face.
When talking about those things that have been accomplished in the past two years during COVID, Ley said he is happy with the progress.
What gets him excited though is future development. The list of goals for 2022 is long and the mayor knows all of the ideas won’t be accomplished, but those that are will make the city better.
The 2022 plan will include continued infrastructure work, street work and the start of a rejuvenation of downtown. The 2022 budget includes $1 million for the downtown project, which will extend into 2023. Plans will continue to move forward on additional recreation opportunities along Cedar Creek and plans will continue for the expansion of Eckhart Park as the city looks to take over the former County Highway Department land in the coming years.
Ley said the city is also looking at moving its own street department which will open up additional land for the development of Eckhart Park. Those two projects, which won’t be completed this year, will more than double the size of Auburn’s historic park.
The city was also chosen to take part in the state’s HELP grant program, which allows them to make the most of $1 million of its American Rescue Plan monies. Those funds will be utilized for a legacy project within the city.
Another key issue for Ley is the city’s housing supply. Auburn is faced with the same issues as many cities its size is the need for a wide variety of housing stock.
Ley said the city is in talks with various developers who are looking to bring housing to the community. The city is also taking part in a countywide housing study, being completed by the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
The Bridgewater North development will bring more high end housing to the community and more affordable houses are being developed by Nixon Homes east of town.
Fifty-five new housing permits were issued in 2021 with an average home value of $304,000.
One of the things the mayor is most proud of is the city’s residential sidewalk program, which has seen residents replace some 4,406 linear feet of sidewalk with help of city employees. The city has joined in to replace an additional 11,480 linear feet of sidewalk in an effort to make the city a walkable community.
A new sidewalk was also laid in front of Rieke Corp. on 7th Street with help of the corporation, something that has been on Councilman Mike Walter’s wish list for a number of years.
To help support the community sidewalk replacement program, the city received two donations from an anonymous donor totaling $75,000. The money is used to help those who can’t afford the complete replacement cost of their sidewalk.
“The sidewalk program is one of the biggest things to come to town in a long time,” Ley said.
Other important initiatives include the city’s Community Cat program and Ley’s participation in Judge Adam Squiller’s Drug Treatment Court. Ley is part of the program providing mentorship for those who are in the program.
Ley has said it is important on many levels to help guide those who have had issues with drugs in the past. The success that is coming from the program is being described as “eye opening.”
Other notable accomplishments during 2021:
• New business — Astral at Auburn, Credent Wealth Management new building, Heirloom Bakery, EDC’s move to the Straw Building, Lutheran Health Physicians, Fort Wayne Orthopedics, Harbor Freight and Chow Hound.
• City’s electric customers have donated $2,665 to help those who need assistance with their electric bills.
• Spent $704,912 on reconstruction street work, $4.8 million on new street construction and $640,882 on mill and resurfacing projects.
• Auburn 2040 master plan was created.
• Completed a tree inventory with plans on improving the city’s tree canopy.
• Began work on a master plan for the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department.
