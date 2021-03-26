WATERLOO — Police still are searching for the driver of a car that hit the side of a semi Monday at 2:20 a.m., the Waterloo Marshal’s Department said.
The unidentified driver walked away from the crash scene at Center Street and U.S. 6 (Union Street), a police report said.
The semi’s driver, Cloyd D. Wicker, 65, of Butler, told police he was traveling westbound on Union Street when the car approached the intersection from the north, did not stop at a stop sign and struck the side of the semi tractor.
Wicker called 911 and then saw the car’s driver walking southbound on Center Street, limping and wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt.
Waterloo and DeKalb County deputies assisted in an unsuccessful search for the driver.
The car, a gray 2016 Ford Fusion with Indiana license plate XEl144, was a total loss, police said.
The car is registered to an Ashley man, but police learned the address on the registration is incorrect. Officer found a handgun in the trunk of the car, said Waterloo Marshal Jay Oberholtzer.
