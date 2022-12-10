Law enforcement officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests Dec. 8-9, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Norman Klinger, 65, of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:42 p.m. Dec. 8 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal trespass and domestic battery, both Class A misdemeanors.
Bambi Pasztor, 41, of the 5000 block of South S.R. 3, Wolcottville, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 8 by Garrett Police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Erich Heidenreich, 58, of Marshall, Indiana, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Dec. 9 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
