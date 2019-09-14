FORT WAYNE (WANE) — The family of the 15-year-old boy who allegedly was battered by Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux is seeking civil damages of at least $300,000, according to our news partner WANE TV.
WANE reported that in a tort claim notice, the family alleges Gladieux told the boy at the Three Rivers Festival on July 16, “I am the (expletive) Sheriff, move out of the way,” when the boy asked to see the sheriff’s VIP badge.
According to the claim, the boy did not think it was the real Allen County sheriff, because the person smelled of alcohol and when the sheriff showed his VIP badge, he held it up for only a few seconds, the claim says. Then, the boy alleges, the sheriff pushed him to the ground.
Thursday, Gladieux was charged with misdemeanor battery and has entered into a pretrial diversion program through the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office. If he completes certain requirements, including alcohol treatment and anger-management training, the charge will be dismissed.
According to the tort claim, Gladieux also yelled at a Fort Wayne Police Department officer saying, “he was just a (expletive) kid, there is not a (expletive) thing he can do about it,” WANE reported.
Thursday, Gladieux issued a public apology saying he was “deeply sorry” for handling the incident in an unprofessional manner. However, Gladieux maintains his innocence.
The tort claim says the family is seeking damages for physical pain, mental suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, unlawful and excessive force, WANE said.
