FORT WAYNE — Youth for Christ is declaring Nov. 16-20 as We Believe in You(th) Week across northern Indiana, the organization said.
Amid a polarizing season of politics, coronavirus outbreaks and racial tension, YFC said it will mobilize the community by inviting individuals to rally behind young people and speak messages of love, confidence and inspiration to the younger generation.
YFC said its goal is for young people to see that the community can come together in support of them despite the polarizing and divisive seasons brought on during 2020. We Believe in You(th) Week will include a fundraising campaign, a video message for youth from leaders across the region, a public service announcement, and a flood of positive messages directed toward young people. The campaign will support YFC’s 75-year-old mission to engage young people who don’t know Jesus in authentic relationships with people who love Jesus.
“It’s unbelievable to see all of northern Indiana already unifying around this identity — We Believe in You(th),” said Chris Todia, CEO of Youth for Christ. “Even if it’s tough to unify around other things right now, we wanted to help our region unify around that — our belief in the next generation. They are our future, and we are going to be a community that goes all out on their behalf.”
Todia said he and YFC are inviting all of northern Indiana to join in the movement in these ways:
● Post a 30-second positive message on social media during Nov. 16-20 to tell the next generation why you believe in them using the hashtag #WBIYweek.
● Pick up the phone, send a text, or turn to a young person in your life and tell them why you believe in them.
● Teachers and educators tell ing students why they believe in them.
● Share We Believe in You(th) Week, so every young person hears, “We believe in you!”
● Donate to the campaign at give.yfcnin.org/YOU.
People can support or learn more about We Believe in You(th) Week by visiting give.yfcnin.org/YOU.
Youth for Christ said it is a movement of people who love Jesus, engaging young people in all different contexts — middle and high schools, urban neighborhoods and detention centers — in healthy, authentic relationships. This happens through programs such as Campus Life, City Life and Juvenile Justice Ministry. To learn more, people can visit yfcnin.org.
