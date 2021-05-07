AUBURN — DeKalb County property owners are receiving their new assessments, and many homeowners may see significant increases.
The median increase for homes is about 8.5% for taxes payable in 2022, county Assessor Sheila Stonebreaker said Friday.
The median assessment of a residence with less than 10 acres of land now stands at $144,100.
Property taxes payable in 2022 will be based on the new assessments.
The assessed valuation of all property classes for DeKalb County increased by approximately 5.5%, Stonebraker said.
The total assessed value of all property categories in DeKalb County has reached just under $3.65 billion.
“Changes in residential assessments in DeKalb County, and every other Indiana county, are attributable to several things,” Stonebraker said.
“First, new construction and remodels will result in assessment increases,” she said.
“Second, DeKalb County reassesses 25% of the residential parcels each year. Site visits during cyclical reassessment result in changes to physical characteristics that may result in an assessment increase.
“Third, the county also trends assessments each year based on valid sales of properties. As sales prices increase, so, too, do the resulting assessments. These studies are conducted at the neighborhood level to identify market conditions. This can result in assessment increases or decreases or even no changes to assessments,” she added.
“Fourth, occasionally the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance updates the cost tables that are used as the starting point in valuing all improvement values. These cost table changes may also result in assessment increases,” she concluded.
DeKalb County contracts with Nexus Group, an Indiana-based property tax company, to conduct its assessments.
