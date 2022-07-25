Corunna mural
project close to goal
CORUNNA — With a week left to collect donations for a mural project in the Town of Corunna, a group of volunteers is making one last push for funding.
The group is three quarters of the way to its goal of $10,000 with $8,025 raised so far. The proposed mural of the Freedom Train will be painted on the side of the Corunna Fire Department on U.S. 6 on the town’s east side.
The group has applied for a matching grant through the Indiana Housing & Community Development Authority to help with the funding of the project. All money raised through July 31 will be matched by the housing authority.
Donations to the project can be made online at patronicity.com/project/town_of_corunna_mural_1#!/.
