AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has announced the winners of the 2021 Snowbound Writers’ Contest.
In the prose category, winners are: first place, “Ashes” by Eric Peeper of Garrett; second place, “Chill” by Matt Lennon of Auburn; and third place, “He is Always with Me” by Diana Wilhelm of Butler.
In the poetry category, winners are: first place, ”Sleep Wake,” “Diamonds,” and “Spring Bodies” by Cassandra Baliga of Waterloo; second place, “The Clear Pane of It” by Matt Lennon of Auburn; and third place, “The Thing Is” by Karen Rieke of Auburn.
Winners will receive their awards later at a small reception where they will be invited to read their entries. At that time, winners, participants who did not win, and anyone interested in writing will be invited to attend to hear author, playwright and creative writing teacher Ruth Tyndall Baker of Fort Wayne discuss the process of creative writing, judging the contest and her opinions about various entries. An announcement about the location, day, and time for the event will be made in the future.
