FORT WAYNE — Honor Flight Northeast Indiana will celebrate the sacrifices that 102 Purple Heart recipient veterans made for their country.
They will be transporting what is the largest single contingent of Purple Heart veterans by an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. to reflect and pay tribute at the memorials built in their honor on Monday, Aug. 7.
“First and foremost, we would like to thank our veterans for their service to this great country. Secondly, the amount of community support and donations have been incredible, especially the WOWO Penny Pitch staff and volunteers,” HFNEI President Cathy Berkshire said.
“There have been some additional logistics to work out for this trip, but everyone involved has gone above and beyond to make this trip special. Normally we take 85 veterans, but we have over 100 veterans on this trip,” Berkshire said.
“Many veterans have voluntarily opted not to take a local guardian to allow us to take additional veterans on this trip. We will be providing a volunteer guardian from D.C. for these veterans. Not only did these veterans give more during their service, but they continue to give back by supporting their fellow Purple Heart comrades today.”
HFNEI was selected as the 75th annual penny pitch recipient by Federated Media’s WOWO radio. This one-day flight will happen on National Purple Heart Day. Prior to that, on Sunday, Aug. 6, Honor Flight will gather the veterans, guardians, dignitaries and special guests for a banquet in their honor at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne. Keynote speaker is retired Col. Gregory Gadson. This specially funded trip has been paid for by community donations to Penny Pitch, totaling over $207,000.
HFNEI currently has 102 Purple Heart recipient Veterans from Korea through recent conflicts on the list for this flight. These veterans were wounded during their military service and some, multiple times over. These 102 Purple Heart recipient veterans have a total of over 120 Purple Heart awards, over 45 Bronze Stars, over 20 Silver Stars and the list of awards for their sacrifices keeps going.
The public is welcome to welcome the heroes home Aug. 7 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne. It is recommended the community arrive by 8 p.m. Parking will be free.
Pat Miller from WOWO radio will be the emcee for the welcome home ceremonies. Flight participants are expected to return between 9-10 p.m.
The public can also see the veterans off at 4 a.m. Aug. 7 downtown Fort Wayne, off North Clinton just south of the Martin Luther King Bridge. The veterans will roll past in tour buses around 4:20 a.m. on their way to the 122nd Air National Guard base for departure to Washington, D.C.
For more information about Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, its mission, and the Purple Heart trip, visit hfnei.org.
