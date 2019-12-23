AUBURN — DeKalb Community Corrections Executive Director Kellie Knauer said Monday her frustration level was “through the roof.”
However, architects and building contractors assured her that the new Community Corrections Center west of Auburn could be ready for her staff to move to in by Jan. 10.
Knauer, architects and contractor representatives met with DeKalb County Commissioners in the courthouse Monday to iron out a timetable for completing the building on new Potter Drive, west of Interstate 69 and north of S.R. 8.
Knauer said she has lived through “delay, delay, delay for 14 months” during construction. She said after so many promises about deadlines, “I have zero faith that it’s going to happen.”
Plans call for inmates serving community correction time to be housed in the building by the first week of February, Knauer said.
Residential services coordinator Tim Baker said 14 staff members for the building have been going through an “ambitious and thorough” training regimen since Dec. 2. He said “some highly qualified people” have been hired, but if they can’t start work on schedule, “We’ll start losing these people.”
“It’s unacceptable to start over” in hiring, Commissioner Jackie Rowan said.
Knauer said her staff needs time to adapt to the new building before inmates arrive.
Eventually, representatives of Elevatus Architecture and Mosaic Building Solutions convinced Knauer that she could make arrangements for her staff to move into the building in mid-January.
County Commissioners also raised questions about utilities for the building.
“I’ve got a problem with water flowing for a whole weekend,” said the commissioners’ attorney, James McCanna.
A Mosaic representative said water was left on, and his company would take care of the bill, which has not yet arrived.
Mosaic is supposed to be paying for all utilities except electricity, but those bills have been going to the county, officials said.
When utility payments were straightened out, Grogg complained that the Auburn Electric utility is assessing a monthly demand charge for the building, which came to $2,093 in the most recent bill.
The demand charge is “something we‘ll have to address with the city after the first of the year,” Grogg said.
