Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High around 40F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.