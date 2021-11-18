If you are separated or divorced and are co-parenting, then you are probably very familiar with the term “visitation schedule,” or “possession and access schedule.” For purposes in this column, I will refer to the term as “visitation.”
With the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday coming up right around the corner, what does your court ordered visitation schedule look like for your child(ren)? Not you, but your child(ren)? This is another one of my thought-provoking questions that I pose in my workshop and in co-parenting coaching.
Some visitation schedules are very standard and orders are written for one parent to have the child(ren) on even years and the other parent have them on the odd years. Again, very standard every other year.
Through the holidays, are you and your ex able to apply adaptability and flexibility to your visitation schedule? Are you able to set aside your differences, so that the holidays are not stressful and tense for your child(ren)? Remember, “Set aside your differences” is formula part number two for respectful and responsible co-parenting.
One of the reasons this is so important is because relationships that were important to your child(ren) prior to separation or divorce are still important after separation or divorce. Creatively thinking and giving or offering special considerations to the visitation schedule during the holidays allows both parents to spend time with their child(ren), as well as see extended family. Your child(ren) will not want to miss out on special holiday traditions. If it is possible, allow for adaptability and flexibility in your holiday routine, so that normalcy can still exist during the holiday, and so that the holidays continue to be happy ones.
Be very mindful if you decide to create a new plan that you don’t create a plan that will have the child(ren) traveling in the car all day on special holidays.
Maybe the children don’t speak about this, especially the younger ones, but do you think the children may wonder at the onset of your separation or divorce, what happens? From a child’s head .... will I still go to the same school? Will I have to move? Will I still get to see you (their parent)? Will I get to see my grandparents? Will I still get to see my friends and cousins? Where will I go on Christmas? Will we still have pizza and a movie night?
Co-parents, depending on the age of your child(ren), these are just a few of the thoughts that surely run through a child’s mind and the uncertainty about what happens when their parents decide to no longer be together. Sometimes, no longer being together is what is best for the children. That being said, the decision to separate or divorce doesn’t need to mean that all routines and holiday traditions are no longer in place. That is the importance of creating normalcy for the child(ren) while going through a difficult time.
Part of a co-parenting agreement that I wrote includes “agree to co-parent through the holidays, birthdays and other events in a way that will be ‘best’ for the child(ren) and so that these events continue to be happy ones.” This should be a very simple agreement for co-parents to put in place, as part of an expectation for their co-parenting at the onset of their separation or divorce.
Think about your holiday visitation schedule and see if there is room for improvement. See if you can challenge yourself to extend adaptability and flexibility for a holiday plan that will allow your child(ren) to have an amazing holiday, even though they are in the middle of separation or divorce, or in the middle of less than respectful and responsible co-parenting. Challenge accepted?
I hope you all have a great week.
Kari Clemmer, a DeKalb High School graduate, is author and instructor of The Co-Parenting Workshop and instructs co-parenting education and is a co-parenting coach in Dallas. E-mail Kari.clemmer@aol.com with questions or comments.
