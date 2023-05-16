AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners will consider conducting some of their meetings during evening hours.
Currently, the commissioners meet every Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
During Monday’s meeting, Commissioners President William Hartman brought up the topic of evening meetings.
He noted that in the past, when the commissioners have held evening meetings, there has not been much success with increased attendance from the public unless there is a “hot topic” on the table.
Hartman said it has been brought up that more people might run for office if meetings take place in the evening. Employment constraints might be preventing candidates from running, he suggested.
“Something maybe we can toss around,” Hartman said.
He suggested perhaps holding one evening meeting a month.
“Something to think about,” he added.
The commissioners noted that the idea of holding some evening meetings was brought up at the last DeKalb County Council meeting, but that did not go anywhere.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson said he would not be opposed to maybe meeting once a month in the evening, but would not want to hold all of the meeting at that time.
Commissioner Mike Watson concurred.
Commissioners agreed they also would have to consider conflicts that other department representatives who would be in attendance at the meetings might run into.
Also Monday, the council heard a request from Jack Hill for a variance to allow him to install a driveway to his property on C.R. 20, between C.R. 27 and C.R. 23.
Hill explained that his proposed driveway does not meet required sight clearances of 500 feet as it has a sight clearance of 470 feet.
Hill provided the commissioners with photographs that illustrate his situation. He said he would be willing to take out trees on his property if that would help.
The commissioners discussed other possible alternatives, such as placing a “hidden driveway” signs or lowering the speed limit to permit lesser sight distances.
The commissioners asked highway superintendent Ben Parker to apply for a traffic study, which will be carried out at no cost to the county and is required if a change is being made to the speed limit.
Parker confirmed that lowering the speed limit to 45 mph would give Hill enough site distance to locate his driveway on the property.
Sanderson said he would like to see the proposed driveway location and the road in question for himself. The commissioners tabled the matter until Sanderson has visited the site.
