AUBURN — RM Auctions on Tuesday reported total sales of $17.6 million for last weekend’s 50th annual Auburn Fall collector car auction at Auburn Auction Park
More than 500 cars and 400 lots of memorabilia were offered for bids across the three-day sale, with 91% of all lots sold. Bidders came from than 34 countries, with more than 45%t representing first-time RM clients.
“This year’s Auburn Fall auction results bested those of the previous year, and there was noted enthusiasm in the room for the wide-ranging offering of motor cars and automobilia. We were thrilled to see our clients participating in the auction across all of the available channels, whether via phone, internet, absentee and of course in person,” said Donnie Gould, car specialist for RM Sotheby’s Group. “Given the staggering amount of those who registered to bid in advance as we requested, it was reassuring to see the appetite for great American collector cars such as those highlighted in Auburn this year.”
Auction sales were led by a pair of Auburn Automobile Co. classics — a 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster sold for $770,000 and a 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster at $632,500.
RM Auctions also saw several significant, single-owner collections bring strong prices, the company said. They included The Bill Akin Collection assembled by an Indianapolis race car restorer. Including 11 automobiles and more than 250 pieces of memorabilia, all offered without reserve, the collection achieved a total of nearly $2 million in sales during the Saturday session. Leading the collection was a trio of Indianapolis 500 race cars—a 1960 Epperly Indianapolis, restored by Mr. Akin, at $385,000; a 1961 Epperly Indianapolis at $407,000; and a 1953 Kurtis 500 B Indianapolis at $550,000.
The David Leimbach Collection, comprised of 65 diverse automobiles from big-block muscle cars to late-model Mercedes-Benzes, achieved $1.4 million in sales, led by a 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible at $60,500.
“While this year’s sale looked a little different than previous years at the Auburn Auction Park, we were pleased to be able to return to the Classic Car Capital of America to celebrate our 50th anniversary Auburn Fall sale with our clients,” said Gord Duff, global head of auctions for RM Sotheby’s Group. “With an overall sell-through rate of 91%, this year’s sale has demonstrated that there is still a robust demand for quality collector cars despite the current state of the world, particularly American-made motor cars, which achieved strong prices and filled our top 10 sale slots. We look forward to returning to Auburn again next year to continue this great Labor Day weekend tradition.”
RM Sotheby’s Group will continue its live auction calendar with its sale of the Elkhart Collection, featuring more than 240 collector cars, over 30 motorcycles, a wooden triple-cockpit boat, an assortment of trucks, trailers, and equipment, alongside an array of memorabilia, Oct. 23-24 at the collection site in Elkhart.
