GARRETT — A crash Saturday at 4:54 a.m. north of Garrett injured two residents of Sturgis, Michigan, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Driver Armando Trinidad-Rodriguez, 26, had cuts on his head and arms. An ambulance took him to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment.
Passenger Omar Hernandez-Albor, 27, had head and face trauma. A Parkview Samaritan helicopter flew him to Parkview Regional.
Police said a 2008 Kia Sorrento was traveling eastbound in the 1600 block of C.R. 40 when it left the south side of the road and hit several trees before rolling onto the driver’s side. The driver was able to exit the vehicle and call for help. The Corunna Fire Department freed the passenger from the wreckage.
A police report said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The Garrett Police Department, Corunna Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Parkview Samaritan, Indiana State Police and Noel’s Towing assisted county police.
