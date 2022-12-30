AUBURN — Republic Services will once again collect real Christmas trees within the City of Auburn on Jan. 9 and Jan. 16.
Curbside pickup for residents living west of Cedar Creek will be Jan. 9. Curbside pickup for residents living east of Cedar Creek will be Jan. 16.
Residents are asked to remove all tinsel, ornaments, and lights from the tree before placing it curbside. Republic also asks residents to cut their tree into four-foot sections before placing it at the curbside. Those trees collected will be properly recycled and turned into mulch or compost.
Republic Services would also like to remind residents of special instructions when it comes to disposing of other Christmas decorations.
Artificial Christmas trees, made of polyvinyl chloride, are not recyclable and will end up in a landfill unless it can be repurposed. Repurpose your artificial tree using the branches to make a festive holiday wreath.
Holiday string lights should never be recycled. They can spool around the equipment at recycling facilities and cause damage.
Tinsel and ornaments are also not recyclable. These items can be repurposed or donated before being discarded.
For additional recycling information, visit RecyclingSimplified.com.
