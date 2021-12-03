FORT WAYNE — Two male juveniles are in custody after a Friday morning pursuit in a stolen vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph and ended in a crash in Allen County, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
County police were assisted by units from the Indiana State Police and Allen County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit and crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Friday.
According to a news release, an off-duty DeKalb County Sheriff deputy was traveling south on Interstate 69 around the 322 mile marker and attempted to stop a 2012 Chrysler 300 for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle was later identified as being stolen.
The driver, identified as a 14-year-old male from Fort Wayne, and his passenger, a 16-year-old male from Garrett, refused to pull over and fled from police at speeds in excess of 100 mph, police said in the report.
The names of the juveniles were not released.
The teens continued southbound on I-69 until they exited the interstate at the Union Chapel exit. Police said the vehicle crashed into the roundabout curbs and barriers and came to rest at the southwest side of the roundabout.
Both teens ran from the crash site in a southwest direction.
A K-9 unit from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department arrived and performed a track on the suspects south and west from the crash site. Indiana State Police and the Allen County Sheriff’s Department apprehended the teens a short time later in the 13000 block of Auburn Road, Fort Wayne.
Police said the teens refused medical treatment and were taken into custody.
DeKalb County Sheriff Dave Cserep said the 14-year-old had a juvenile warrant and was taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center in Fort Wayne.
Cserep said the police agencies are working up the charges on the two teens.
Police said the Chrysler 300 is a total loss. Jeff’s Towing was summoned to tow the vehicle away.
