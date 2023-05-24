Hopewell Church announces Bible school
AUBURN — The Hopewell United Brethren Church, 6852 C.R. 35, Auburn, will host vacation Bible school June 26-30.
The theme for this year is “Stellar,” an out-of-this-world adventure, discovering how to shine Jesus’ light.
The program meets from 6-8:30 p.m. each evening. Children ages 3 to sixth grade are welcome to attend.
To register, go to hopewellub.org or visit the church to reserve your child’s spot.
