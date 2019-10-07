AUBURN — On Saturday, Oct, 19, Auburn residents can drop off unwanted electronic items for recycling.
Phones, computers, keyboards, printers, stereos, TV’s, power and network cables, blenders, hair dryers and other electronic equipment may be recycled at the local ProFed branch, 506 N. Grandstaff Drive.
ProFed e-Recycling day will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is available to member and nonmember residents only.
No business drop-offs will be accepted. Batteries, light bulbs and hazardous materials also will not be accepted.
ProFed has partnered with leading recycler OmniSource for e-Recycling day. The company is R2-, ISO 14001-, and OHSAS 8001-certified to recycle electronics and remove personal information safely.
ProFed’s first e-recycling event on May 4 was record-breaking for the Fort Wayne community at the main branch on St. Joe River Drive, the credit union said. More than 24,730 pounds of electronics were collected, and 2,000 pounds of lead in TV and CRT monitor glass was properly recycled, preventing it from being accidentally landfilled.
