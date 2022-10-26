AUBURN — Former Auburn Essential Services and Auburn Electric Utility General Manager Christopher Schweitzer is suing the City of Auburn, alleging he was fired from his job in retaliation for having taken Family Medical Leave Act time off.
According to the tort claim filed in DeKalb Superior Court II, around March 10, 2021, the city made false accusations about Schweitzer and began harassing him.
“After multiple months of accusations and harassment without any steps identified toward resolution or improvement despite requests for such by plaintiff, the defendant falsely accused plaintiff of performance issues and placed plaintiff on a Performance Improvement Plan (“PIP”) on June 9, 2021,” according to Schweitzer’s complaint.
Schweitzer’s suit was filed Oct. 11, the same day as his wife, Amy Schweitzer, filed suit against the city, alleging sex discrimination and that she was fired from her job as head of the Auburn Department of Building, Planning and Development out of retaliation. She also alleges she was terminated for refusing an illegal order directed by Auburn Mayor Mike Ley that a dangerously unsafe building at 121 S. Main St., Auburn, be allowed to remain occupied.
In his complaint, Schweitzer said around June 18, 2021, he experienced a serious health condition — severe stress, anxiety and other serious health conditions — resulting from enduring six months of the city’s false accusations and harassment.
Schweitzer took FMLA leave that lasted approximately eight weeks, during which time he worked on a part-time basis for the city with the permission of his physician and in coordination with the city’s human resources, according to the complaint.
Around July 9, 2021, Schweitzer submitted FMLA paperwork and extended his leave, the complaint said.
During his leave, Schweitzer met regularly with the city’s human resources, asked for feedback on the PIP, and provided email documentation to the city and human resources in the PIP, but received little response and zero indication the PIP was not being complied with, the complaint said.
The PIP was to conclude on Sept. 6, 2021, according to the complaint.
When Schweitzer requested closure of the PIP, the city’s human resources responded in an email sent Sept. 3, 2021, “Even though the 90 days for your PIP states it will conclude on 9/6/2021, you were on FMLA for 2 of the 3 months and were unable to comply with some of the requirements so it only makes sense that the conclusion date be extended,” the complaint said.
“Defendant retaliated against plaintiff because he took FMLA leave, and to punish him for taking FMLA leave, defendant extended the PIP,” according to the complaint.
Around Sept 9, 2021, in response to the extension of the PIP, Schweitzer asked when the new expiration date was for the PIP and what requirements he was unable to meet, but the mayor and human resources “provided zero feedback to plaintiff’s questions despite multiple requests by the plaintiff,” the complaint said.
On Dec 17, 2021, the city and Ley terminated Schweitzer. About 10 days later, Schweitzer’s wife also was terminated from her position with the city, the complaint said.
Schweitzer alleges that his termination was in retaliation for having taken FMLA time off, and that his job was interfered with for taking FMLA time off.
He alleges he was denied the right to receive continued leave under the FMLA and the return to his job after taking FMLA time off and that he suffered retaliation and job interference when the city extended the length of his PIP for having taken FMLA time off.
“Defendant acted intentionally and in reckless disregard of plaintiff’s federally protected rights under FMLA,” the complaint states.
Schweitzer said he lost his job and job-related benefits and is seeking compensatory and pecuniary damages, attorney fees and costs.
Schweitzer is represented by Fort Wayne attorney Christopher C. Myers.
According to a court summons, dated Oct. 11, the city must file a written answer to the claim within 23 days, beginning the day after it receives the summons, or judgment may be entered against the city.
