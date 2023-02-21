Sometimes, the stress and upset caused by separation or divorce is due to working out the legal details, and I think things related to the children, is just expected to fall into place.
The reality is, usually the attorneys handle all of the legalities and co-parents need to figure out, based on the children’s needs, what their co-parenting plan should look like.
There is standard language in each state’s family law code that outlines very specific parenting plans of how each state dictates rights and duties for parent child relationships, general provisions for child custody, conservatorship, possession and access, child support and jurisdiction just to give you some idea of a state outline and that is only part of the code.
Maybe you want your orders to be more specific to meet the needs of not only your children, but you and your ex as well. If there are co-parenting issues in the way, that will be difficult to accomplish.
My work with co-parents as a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach includes helping them identify their issues, helping them comply with their orders (but I will not interpret the orders), thinking creatively about how to fix the issues and also discussing the importance of them making decisions that will affect them and their children versus the courts making the decisions for them.
For those who are new to co-parenting or whose co-parenting style is just not working, identifying the issues comes first.
If you are new to co-parenting, what you are actually doing is creating a new reality and a new normal for the children. For those whose co-parenting style is not working, then you too, are creating a new reality and new normal for your children, free of what is not working, by creating a new style of co-parenting that can work.
Maybe the children have been in the middle of high conflict, less than respectful and responsible co-parenting, but that can change, and it is never too late. All of the information shared in my column on a regular basis is how to begin making changes.
As a family law mediator, I say to co-parents — most of whom will be required to mediate, before final hearings/trials — is “try to come up with an agreement that will be workable for everyone” and “who better to make decisions that will affect you, your ex and your children than you and your ex?”
Really think about that. Think carefully and be honest about what the issues are that are affecting your efforts for a respectful and responsible co-parenting relationship with your ex. If you are unable to do this, enlist the help of a third-party neutral; maybe a family law mediator, a co-parenting coach or a parenting facilitator.
This is really important because you may be required to attend mediation in an effort to settle your case prior to any final hearings.
Knowing the co-parenting issues getting in the way prior to mediation will be very helpful for that process. Mediation is an amazing and valuable process. I will cover that in my next column.
I hope you all have a great week.
