AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present the play “A Bagful of Fables,” featuring four stories from Aesop, the Greek slave who lived 2,500 years ago.
The show is unique for Excelsior in that all of the actors are between the ages of seven and 12. This came about because the staff recognized the talent of the young actors and wanted the community to see how talented Excelsior’s youngest performers are.
“A Bagful of Fables” selects four of the 725 morality tales that Aesop created. One major characteristic of Aesop’s fables was the role of animals, which displayed human-like qualities. There also was a moral to each story.
“A Bagful of Fables” tells the stories of “The Tortoise and the Hare,” “The Fox and the Grapes,” “The Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing” and “The Fox and the Crow.”
The production is co-directed by Mary Kay Clark and Courtney Myers.
Showtimes are Thursday, Feb. 10; Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in the First Christian Church Community Room at 910 N. Indiana Ave. Tickets can be purchased online at Excelsior’s website, ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com or at the door. Excelsior has distanced spacing between seats and rows and encourages the use of masks while in the building.
For more information, visit Excelsior’s Facebook page @ExcelsiorArts or call Kent Johnson at 413-3747.
